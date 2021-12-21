Bolton Wanderers are set to seal a January deal for out of favour Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Charles, 26, has been exiled by Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman this season. The Northern Irishman scored 19 goals in his 42 League One outings last season and was heavily linked with a move away last summer.

His contract is out at the end of this season and reports have suggested that Charles and Coleman are in something of a ‘Mexican stand-off’ regarding his future.

And recent reports have suggested that Bolton Wanderers are keen on the striker ahead of next month.

Now though, a source has exclusively revealed to The72 that the Trotters are set to sign Charles next month.

Just what Bolton need?

Ian Evatt’s Bolton started the season in a strong fashion but quickly dropped off.

They won just one of their six games in October, losing four and slumping down the table and they continue to struggle, only picking up wins against the lowly Crewe Alexandra and Doncaster Rovers in recent weeks.

Bolton have also suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two outings, with the last coincidentally being away at Accrington Stanley who sit in 10th-place of the League One table.

Charles though will be raring to play some first-team football after a difficult season with Stanley – he’s a really powerful and prolific striker and in a Bolton team with some exciting attacking players, he could really prevail.

Up next for the Trotters is a home game v Morecambe on Boxing Day.