Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says that ‘we haven’t seen the best of’ Iliman Ndiaye yet, after the striker scored the winning goal in his side’s 1-0 win at Fulham last night.

Ndiaye made his first start since the end of October against Fulham yesterday and took all the headlines after a putting in a tremendous performance.

The 21-year-old scored a spectacular solo goal to help the Blades to their fourth successive win and maintain their now five-game unbeaten run.

Career to date

Ndiaye began his career playing youth level in France before making the switch to play for National League side Boreham Wood in 2016. In 2019 he was released from Boreham Wood and picked up on a free transfer by Sheffield United. He’s been on the books at the Blades ever since and has had one loan spell away at Hyde United.

Ndiaye has three goals and one assist for United in 13 league appearances this season.

And Ndiaye’s performance last night has drawn high praise from manager Heckingbottom, who said after the game (via @The_Bladesman):

🎙️ PH on Ndiaye "Fantastic goal. I said we haven't seen the best of him yet + I still think that but it's a special goal. He's capable of doing that."#twitterblades #sufc — The Bladesman (@The_Bladesman) December 20, 2021

🎙 PH on Ndiaye's workrate “His work rate was top class, really top drawer. Real willingness from him to help out defensively. He’s coachable + is a real hard worker. Delighted to be working with him + I’m looking forward to working with him a lot more.”#twitterblades #sufc pic.twitter.com/ktaiYBoRI8 — The Bladesman (@The_Bladesman) December 21, 2021

Looking forward…

Heckingbottom evidently trusts the youngster ability and desire to be a first-team regular. The pair have shown that they have a good relationship with Ndiaye showing his thanks to his manager in celebration after his goal last night.

Ndiaye will be looking to remain in the team to help continue this fine run of form the Blades find themselves on, even when the likes of Rhian Brewster return from injury.

Up next for Sheffield United is a trip to Preston North End on Boxing Day, with a win able to bring them level on points with 6th-place Stoke City depending on other results.