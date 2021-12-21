Carlisle United, Walsall, Scunthorpe United and Rochdale are all looking at Halifax Town skipper Niall Maher, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Maher, 26, is attracting interest from a host of English Football League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

The midfielder, who is formerly of Bolton Wanderers, is wanted by all of Carlisle United, Walsall, Scunthorpe United and Rochdale ahead of next month’s transfer window, a source has exclusively told The72.

Halifax Town play in the National League. They currently sit in 2nd-place of the table and look good to challenge for promotion into the Football League, with Maher scoring once in 19 league outings this season.