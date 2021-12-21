Reading goalkeeper Rafael is poised to leave the club in the January transfer window, reports in Brazil have said.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic started Rafael in all but one Championship game last season, with the Brazilian ‘keeper even donning the captain’s armband on occasion.

However, this season has seen the Royals’ number 33 drop out of the starting XI. Luke Southwood has become Paunovic’s go-to man in between the sticks, capitalising on an injury to Rafael to cement his place in the side.

Rafael’s drop to the bench combined with his contract situation has led to speculation over his future with the Championship club.

Now, reports from Brazil have claimed the 31-year-old is poised to leave Reading in January. As per ge.globo.com, Rafael is free to leave the club in January as the Royals look to amend their financial struggles.

Rafael was quoted to have said “the club is great”, though admitted the financial issues are the problem.

Rafael’s time with Reading

The former Napoli and Sampdoria shot-stopper has been the first-choice ‘keeper for much of his time with Reading, only dropping out of the side this season.

Across all competitions, the three-time Brazil international has played 97 times for Reading since joining in 2019. In the process, he has kept 30 clean sheets, 17 of which came last season.

With a January exit now being lined up, it will be interesting to see what Rafael’s next move is as a new challenge beckons after two-and-a-half seasons at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.