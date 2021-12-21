Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee is in talks over a new contract with the Cherries, according to reports.

Bournemouth’s main focus will be sorting out their poor form heading into 2022, but the Cherries will also have one eye on player contracts as some enter the final six months of their deals.

One player who is closing in on the end of their contract is Christian Saydee.

However, Football Insider has now claimed that Bournemouth are in advanced talks over a fresh deal for the 19-year-old striker.

The report states that advanced talks are underway between Saydee and the club, with the Championship outfit keen to secure the youngster’s future at Dean Court.

Saydee has found most of his game time in Bournemouth’s academy, though he has featured four times for the first-team and spent time out on loan too. The former Reading academy player has netted one goal and laid on one assist in his four outings for the Cherries, also playing three times while on loan with Weymouth last season.

Bournemouth’s plan for Saydee

It is added that the Cherries will then look to loan Saydee out in January once a new deal is agreed.

Having previously spent time in the National League with Weymouth and with four senior appearances for Bournemouth under his belt, it will be interesting to see if the Championship club looks to give the young forward a shot at game time in the Football League or if he dips back into non-league football to get some experience.