West Brom currently sit in 4th-place of the Championship table after the opening 23 games.

Valerien Ismael’s West Brom have had patches of poor form this season. The former Barnsley boss started strongly but soon started coming under fire from Baggies fans, though five games unbeaten has somewhat eased the pressure.

Nevertheless, January will be a crucial month for the club if they’re to achieve promotion to the Premier League, and here we look at all the latest West Brom transfer news ahead of next month’s transfer window…

Ismael brought Alex Mowatt from Barnsley in the summer, and he could raid his former club once again for striker Cauley Woodrow in Janaury – reports claim that the 27-year-old is a target of Ismael’s.

And another striker target for Ismael is another former Barnsley man. Orlando City’s Daryl Dike has been loosely linked with a move to West Brom ahead of next month, after impressing whilst on loan at Barnsley in the second half of last season.

Elsewhere, former Baggies striker Dwight Gayle has been linked with a loan return to The Hawthorns, with Swansea City attacker Jamie Paterson also said to be on Ismael’s radar – Swansea though are expected to trigger a one-year extension on Paterson’s contract ahead of next month.

The January transfer window though could also see a handful of departures.

Kenneth Zohore and Robert Snodgrass (Sun on Sunday, 28.11.21) are two names who Ismael is looking to offload to make space in the club’s budget, with Sam Johnstone looking likely to face a contested January with linking him with a Premier League move still rife.

Overall then, it looks like it could be a busy month for the Baggies. A striker seems to be top of their wish list and that’s exactly what they need after a patchy first half of the campaign.

Up next for West Brom is a trip to Derby County later this month.