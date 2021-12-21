Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt is expected to return to the club in January.

Grimsby Town have not held talks with him over a loan extension, as per a report by Grimsby Live.

Hunt, 21, has impressed for the Mariners on loan during the first-half of this season.

He was given the green light by Wednesday to leave in August and has since made 17 appearances in all competitions for Paul Hurst’s side.

However, the National League outfit are poised to lose him this winter.

What next?

Hunt is out of contract with the Owls at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer as it stands.

Darren Moore handed him a one-year extension following the club’s relegation to League One in the last campaign.

His uncertain situation is believed to have alerted clubs in both the Premier League and the Championship, as reported by the Sheffield Star.

Story so far

Hunt has risen up through the academy at Sheffield Wednesday and has been on the books since the age of seven.

He has been a regular for the Yorkshire club at various youth levels over the past few years but is still waiting to really push on into the first-team.

Recent times

The Owls gave him his first professional contract in February 2018 and he made his first-team debut in the August of the same year in a League Cup clash against Sunderland.

Hunt has since gone on to make a total of 14 senior appearances for Wednesday to date and is due to return next month from Grimsby.