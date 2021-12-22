Middlesbrough remain in play-off contention as they currently sit in 9th-place of the Championship table and just two points outside the top-six.

Middlesbrough have seen a huge change in form and quality of performances since Chris Wilder has taken over at the club.

Now in top-six contention, January is shaping up to be a pivotal month for Wilder and his team. Here we look at the latest Middlesbrough transfer rumours ahead of next months transfer window…

Reports have linked Middlesbrough to Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle. The 31-year-old has been a fringe player at St James’ Park for some time now and since the change in ownership at the club they’re looking to offload the former West Brom goal scorer. Gayle is a proven finisher in the Championship as he has scored 59 goals in 100 games at this level.

Another striker that the Boro are reportedly in for in Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun. The 20-year-old looks a real talent but with no real experience anywhere outside the Arsenal youth teams putting Balogun straight into a division like the Championship could be a risky move when there’s experienced goal scorers around like Gayle.

Elsewhere, reports suggest Middlesbrough are eyeing up AFC Wimbledon full-back Nesta Guinness-Walker. The 22-year-old has impressed at League One level so far this year and doesn’t have long remaining on his contract.

Another man who is also out of contract in the summer that Middlesbrough are eyeing up in Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges. The winger has been in impressive form in recent years attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs.

Lastly, according to a report from The Telegraph, Middlesbrough, Swansea City and QPR are all in a three horse race to sign Rangers defender Jack Simpson. The former Bournemouth man has been on the fringes on the first team at Ibrox and despite only joining in the summer and could be about to leave the club on loan.