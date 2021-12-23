George Baldock is considered to be a club legend by some MK Dons fans.

He graduated from their academy and went on to become a first-team regular from 2009 to 2017.

The defender signed his professional contract with the Buckinghamshire outfit at the age of just 16.

Baldock enjoyed six loan spells away from the Dons, with the most notable of stint being with Oxford United in League Two during the 2015/16 season.

He earned himself a spot in PFA League Two Team of the Year as well and helped the U’s win promotion to League One before getting into the MK Dons team.

Baldock was snapped up by Sheffield United in 2017 and reunited with his former Oxford boss Chris Wilder in the process.

He then helped the Blades rise from League One to the Premier League.

We’ve given you some background information on Baldock’s time at MK Dons, but let’s dive a little deeper and see what you know about the right-back!