Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League after a nightmare campaign under Chris Wilder and finished under Paul Heckingbottom.

Sheffield United appointed Slavisa Jokanovic but stumbling Blades form saw him sacked and Heckingbottom appointed at the end of November. Under the former Barnsley and Leeds United boss, United are now on the fringes of the play-off places.

Last night they took on a stuttering Fulham side at Craven Cottage. It was a game that Paul Heckingbottom’s side won 1-0 thanks to a very early opening goal from French youngster Iliman Ndiaye (below):

🎙️ "IT'S A WORK OF ART!" WHAT A GOAL 😍 Iliman Ndiaye puts #SUFC in front with an amazing solo goal! 🏃💨 Fulham 0-1 Sheffield United 📺 Watch #FULSHU live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/w9AsS9y3e1 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 20, 2021

Despite lacking in possession (29%), and only having two shots across the game, United were able to hold off the home side and emerged with three vital points.

Here are three Sheffield United players who shone in a solid display for the Blades against Marco Silva’s stumbling Fulham outfit.

Iliman Ndiaye – WhoScored rating 8.16

Ndiaye would always have been favourite for top marks due to the beauty of his goal but his game was much more than that last night. He completed four dribbles last night and five tackles. It was enough to guarantee him top marks in the game before his late substitution out of the game.

Omar Bogle – WhoScored rating 7.91

Right-sided midfielder Bogle was another Blade who showed a keen edge against what is a dangerous Fulham outfit. He completed four dribbles, won six headers and made three tackles in a battling display. That was only a part of his contribution as he made two interceptions and six clearances as Sheffield United came under increasing pressure.

Oliver Norwood – WhoScored rating 7.36

Norwood provided the assist for Ndiaye’s goal and that would obviously rank highly in the WhoScored ratings. His game was more dynamic than this: he completed 28 passes (one chance created), won three headers and made one tackle. Like all Sheffield United players, he was fighting a rearguard action and this showed in the three clearances and one interception that he made.

Data derived from the Fulham vs Sheffield United match profile on the WhoScored.com website.