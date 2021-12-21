Middlesbrough legend Stewart Downing has spoken to Sky Sports about his former club’s chances of making the play-offs this season.

Middlesbrough won 1-0 against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, with an Andraz Sporar penalty proving to be the difference in the early kick-off.

The result means Boro are now just two points outside of the Championship top six and are starting to hit a run of form.

In Chris Wilder’s six games in charge, they have lost just once. They have won three and drew twice in that time.

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports at full-time, Middlesbrough legend Stewart Downing backed his former side to break into the top six come the end of the season.

“I think they’ve got a great chance of getting into the play-offs, I’ll be honest,” said Downing.

“If they can keep their players fit and fill a couple of positions in January then I think they could really kick on.

“I think with a few additions Chris will be quietly confident with his squad and I think they could go on to give a real good account of themselves in the second half of the season.

“I do fancy them to be in the play-offs.”

However, as things stand, the Championship table is extremely tight. Just eight points separate fifth placed Queens Park Rangers and 18th placed Bristol City, and so it is all to play for between now and the end of the campaign.

Downing himself achieved promotion with Middlesbrough as they finished runner-up in the 2015-16 season under Aitor Karanka. This is the last time the Teessiders achieved such a feat.

The clubs ultimate goal is to get back up into the Premier League as quickly as possible and re-establish themselves as a top tier side.

Downing spent eight seasons with his boyhood club between 2001 and 2009 whilst playing in the top flight.

He then moved on to play for the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, West Ham, before dropping down to the Championship with Middlesbrough before ending his career with Blackburn Rovers.