Wigan Athletic remain in contention for automatic promotion as they sit in 2nd-place of the League One table, with a game in hand on leaders Rotherham United.

Leam Richardson’s side have been on a fine run of form and their 3-2 win away to Oxford United last time out meant it’s now 11 matches unbeaten for the Latics.

A few recent injuries have resulted in Wigan being light for numbers in a few key positions and a few January additions could help add real strength in these areas and bolster the Latics promotion push.

It’s previously been revealed by Alan Nixon that Wigan will no doubt be active in the up and coming transfer window.

January could be pivotal month for Wigan then – here we look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding the Latics ahead of next month’s transfer window….

Wigan are evidently in the market for a striker as Charlie Wyke is sidelined for a lengthy period of time and with summer signing Stephen Humphrys struggling for goals.

Recent links have been made to Preston North End target man Ched Evans surrounding a potential loan move to Wigan – but more recent reports have claimed that Preston aren’t looking to offload the Welshman.

Another striker Wigan have been linked to is last seasons Irish Premier Division’s top scorer and now free agent Georgie Kelly.

Both Kelly and Evans hold very similar qualities and attributes to Wyke and could be a good fit for this Wigan side if brought into the club.

Latics have also been linked to Swindon Town attacking midfielder Jack Payne – the 27-year-old has been a hotshot in League Two so far this season and has attracted interest from the likes of MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers alongside Wigan.

Reports have also linked Wigan to Dundee United midfielder Jeandro Fuchs. Championship sides Blackpool and Peterborough United are also chasing the signature of the 24-year-old so Wigan could face some serious competition in trying to do this deal.