Sheffield United made it four wins on the bounce with an impressive 1-0 win at Craven Cottage last night.

The Championship leaders were dealt their first defeat since the start of October when Iliman Ndiaye struck early on – his third goal of the season so far.

For Paul Heckingbottom’s side, it’s a win that lifts them up into the top half of the Championship and to within touching distance of the top-six.

There were some quality player performances last night and none more so than Ndiaye – the Frenchman featured for the first time since Heckingbottom’s permanent appointment, and he thoroughly impressed.

The 21-year-old seems to be one of many who are benefiting from a more attacking style of play under the new boss.

