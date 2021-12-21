Sheffield United won 1-0 away at Fulham in the Championship last night.

Sheffield United made it four wins on the bounce with an impressive 1-0 win at Craven Cottage last night.

The Championship leaders were dealt their first defeat since the start of October when Iliman Ndiaye struck early on – his third goal of the season so far.

For Paul Heckingbottom’s side, it’s a win that lifts them up into the top half of the Championship and to within touching distance of the top-six.

There were some quality player performances last night and none more so than Ndiaye – the Frenchman featured for the first time since Heckingbottom’s permanent appointment, and he thoroughly impressed.

The 21-year-old seems to be one of many who are benefiting from a more attacking style of play under the new boss.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about Ndiaye’s performance last night:

Ndiaye is absolutely outstanding #sufc — Danny (@8djc8) December 21, 2021

Ndiaye, billy and bash obvious standouts but bogle was brilliant tonight. What an atmosphere. Chase the ace from kings cross to home 💃 🃏 🍻 #twitterblades #sufc #happyclapping — Aaron (@Aaron_Brick) December 21, 2021

Great performance that all round. Fantastic goal by Ndiaye, really dug in and got lucky right at the death Also, all those clappers going up in people's hands when Wilson bottled that chance 😂#sufc #twitterblades — Jordan Paterson (@ImpoliteDoodle) December 20, 2021

Sharp outstanding up top. John Egan a colossus against the league’s best striker. Solid in midfield, and bits of magic from Ndiaye. A proper performance and it seems Sheffield United are back at it. Great to see 👏👏 #sufc #twitterblades — Lee Connor (@LWCon_86) December 20, 2021

Brilliant from the Blades. Not gonna make outlandish predictions based on Heckingbottom’s first 3 games in charge but this is so much better than earlier in the season. Working together as a unit and Ndiaye’s goal absolutely superb.#FFCvSUFC #SUFC — Antony Simpson (@AntSSimo19) December 20, 2021