Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett is happy to offer Otis Khan a new contract, as per a report by the Express & Star.

Walsall boss Matt Taylor has been given the green light to extend the winger’s stay this winter.

Khan, 26, has been a hit since joining the Saddlers on a free transfer in October.

However, he only penned a short-term deal until January when he joined.

‘No problem’….

Pomlett has said: “If Matt wants to keep Otis, that’s Matt’s decision, he can keep Otis.

“There’s no problem with that, but that’s for Matt to decide – whether he wants to keep Otis and give him a long-term contract. I personally would have no issue with that. It’s a conversation that we will have.”

Done well

Khan had to bide his time when he first joined Walsall but is enjoying a run in the side now.

He has made five appearances in the league since linking up with the Midlands club and has scored twice.

The winger was released by fellow fourth tier side Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season and subsequently became a free agent for a few months.



Other spells

Khan was on the books at Manchester United and Sheffield United as a youngster.

He has since played for the likes of Barnsley, Yeovil Town, Mansfield Town, Newport County and Tranmere and appears to have found a home at Walsall now.

Pomlett is willing to keep hold of him and it appears the decision lies with manager Taylor.