Hartlepool United midfielder Gary Liddle’s fitness will be ‘closely monitored’ over the festive period.

Hartlepool United will keep a close eye on how he is as he manages an achilles injury, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Liddle, 35, has enjoyed plenty of game time this season and has made 20 appearances in all competitions.

The Pools have a hectic schedule going up though and will be cautious with him.

Game off

Graeme Lee’s side have had to cancel a planned behind-closed-doors friendly due to Covid.

They had wanted to give some of their fringe players the chance to sharpen up.

What next?

Hartlepool saw their game over the weekend against Colchester United postponed but are scheduled to play Mansfield Town on Boxing Day.

The Stags are in good form at the moment and have lost just once in seven games.

The Pools then have games over New Year versus Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic and Bolton Wanderers (Papa John’s Trophy).

Liddle situation

Hartlepool are being careful with the veteran midfielder as they look to keep him injury free.

He is a useful player to have in and around the squad as he has racked up 688 appearances in his career to date.

The Middlesbrough-born man has previously played for the likes of Notts County, Bradford City, Carlisle United and Walsall.