Crawley Town are keen on Newcastle United winger Rosaire Longelo, according to a report by the Chronicle Live.

Crawley Town are keeping tabs on the attacker along with some other unnamed EFL clubs.

Longelo, 22, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer.

The Chronicle Live say he is expected to be released by Eddie Howe’s side.

Story so far

Longelo started his career on the books at West Ham United and rose up through the youth ranks of the London club.

He then left the Hammers as a youngster in 2018 and was subsequently snapped up by Newcastle on a free transfer after impressing the North East side on trial.

The wide man has since made 55 appearances for their Under-23s in all competitions since his move there and has chipped in with seven goals and four assists.

However, he is yet to make a senior appearance and is not believed to be part of their future plans for the first-team.

What now?

Crawley are being linked with a move and it will be interesting to see what develops.

The Red Devils are currently sat in 18th place in League Two and are nine points above the relegation zone.

Next up for John Yem’s side is a Boxing Day away trip to Stevenage.