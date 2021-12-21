Fulham started off their 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship campaign in sparkling form and looked a de facto case for automatic promotion. Things have changed.

Fulham fans have seen their side stutter and falter over recent games and those in their wake close the gap. The London side still sits on top of the table but the chasing pack are closing in.

The Cottagers’ 45 points sees them two ahead of Bournemouth with Blackburn – on a five-match winning streak – just three points behind them.

Last night’s game was a bitter loss for Marco Silva’s side. It was a loss that came at the end of four games where they dropped points – all four ending in draws.

They were undone by an early goal (3′) from 21-year-old French youngster Iliman Ndiaye,. Ndiaye ran from his own half, steadied himself and shot past Mark Rodak in the Fulham goal.

Despite hogging possession (71%) and easily bossing the shot count (11 to 2), the Cottagers couldn’t find the breakthrough that would restore parity.

Here are three Fulham players whose performances were lacking in last night’s defeat to a resolute Sheffield United side.

Marek Rodak – WhoScored rating 5.87

Goalkeeper Rodak was almost a spectator for the entire of last night’s game. Sheffield United only fashioned two shots bot of which were on target. He made one save but was beaten low to his right by Ndiaye’s goal. Better positioning might have helped his cause but hindsight is always the key.

Antonee Robinson – WhoScored rating 6.40

Left-back Robinson was another Fulham player who didn’t perform as well as he could in last night’s defeat. He saw a lot of Fulham’s ball (7.2%) and was highly accurate (87%) with 60 passes finding their intended targets. However, his passing wasn’t incisive enough with none of his completed passes creating any chances. A game perhaps to reflect on for Robinson.

Fabio Carvalho – WhoScored rating 6.48

19-year-old Carvalho is championed as a star for the future and his performances this season pay testament to that. He had accrued four goals and an assist ahead of the Sheffield United game. He did not add to it. He was another Cottager with highly accurate distribution (86%) and two of his 30 completed passes led to chances for teammates but he just didn’t spark. He didn’t fashion one shot in a disappointing display.

Data derived from the Fulham vs Sheffield United match profile on the WhoScored.com website.