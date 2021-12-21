Fulham lost 1-0 at home to Sheffield United in the Championship last night.

Fulham remain at the top of the Championship table despite last night’s defeat at Craven Cottage, but Marco Silva’s side are now winless in their last five.

The Whites had drawn their previous four before last night. A fine strike from Blades’ Iliman Ndiaye though handed the travelling Sheffield United all three points, on what was a hugely disappointing night for Fulham.

There were some who struggled in Silva’s starting XI last night, and none seemed to struggle more so than Harry Wilson.

The former Liverpool man has impressed on the whole this season, but he’s been off the pace recently and last night he squandered a last-gasp chance for an equalising goal.

Plenty of Fulham fans made their feelings aware at full-time – here’s what they had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old’s performance: