Fulham lost 1-0 at home to Sheffield United in the Championship last night.

Fulham remain at the top of the Championship table despite last night’s defeat at Craven Cottage, but Marco Silva’s side are now winless in their last five.

The Whites had drawn their previous four before last night. A fine strike from Blades’ Iliman Ndiaye though handed the travelling Sheffield United all three points, on what was a hugely disappointing night for Fulham.

There were some who struggled in Silva’s starting XI last night, and none seemed to struggle more so than Harry Wilson.

The former Liverpool man has impressed on the whole this season, but he’s been off the pace recently and last night he squandered a last-gasp chance for an equalising goal.

Plenty of Fulham fans made their feelings aware at full-time – here’s what they had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old’s performance:

For a team that relies so heavily on its wide play, we really do lack depth on the wings. Wilson and Kebano have become far too predictable for the opposition and can’t play every game #ffc — bytheriver⚫️⚪️ (@bytheriver1879) December 20, 2021

Callum or Harry? Makes no difference, Wilson by name Wilson by nature. Just go down looking for a penalty. Embarrassing #ffc — BangAverageYoyoTeam (@Fulham_frenzy) December 20, 2021

Also think tonight is the perfect example of why we should be signing a Winger in January. When Wilson and Kebano aren’t on it- and Wilson especially isn’t even close right now we need that extra option. #FFC — Sam Wheeler (@wheelerdeeler) December 20, 2021

Harry Wilson is a Welsh Anthony Knockaert — George (@Bizzle301987) December 20, 2021

Not sure how Mitro didn't score at the end there, but that miss from Harry Wilson is unforgivable. To not even get it on target 💀 — ste mcgovern (@TheNoveltyAct) December 20, 2021

Harry Wilson gets worse every time is see him. Can’t believe people said he was better than mount — TBAG2021 (@tbag2021) December 20, 2021

Hopefully for Christmas, Harry Wilson gets a spot on the bench for the Birmingham game — Jxezon (@Jxezon) December 20, 2021