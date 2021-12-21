BBC reporter Kris Temple has revealed that it would take ‘absurd money’ for Bournemouth to consider selling Lloyd Kelly next month, amid links to both Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Kelly, 23, has recently been linked with a move away from Bournemouth.

The Englishman has featured 19 times in the Championship this season and has once again proved to be one of the best defenders in the division.

Ahead of the upcoming January transfer window though, both Newcastle United and Liverpool have been linked with the Englishman.

But Temple has now revealed that it would take ‘absurd money’ – somewhere in the region of £50million – for the Cherries to ever consider selling Kelly amid their bid for promotion.

He tweeted yesterday:

(2/3)

• 🍒 #AFCB will not be selling any key players during the January window. The likes of Lloyd Kelly, Dom Solanke etc will be staying. It would take silly, absurd money (£50m+) to make #AFCB even answer the phone. — Kris Temple (@kristemple) December 20, 2021

Kelly is a long-term target of Liverpool’s. The young defender has proved himself to be one of the brightest talents in the English Football League over the past two seasons but the Cherries will obviously be keen to keep him around for this season.

Scott Parker’s side currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship after a dip in form. Both Bournemouth and Fulham have occupied the automatic promotion spots for the majority of this season and they looked like runaway contenders at one point, but the gap has rapidly closed.

Given Bournemouth’s bid for promotion then, it’s unsurprising to see that they wouldn’t be interested in selling Kelly next month.

He’s a fine player and should the Cherries not secure promotion then maybe the club would be more inclined to sell next summer, and maybe the player would be more inclined to leave too.

A £50million price tag seems steep but Bournemouth will be hoping that it keeps the likes of Newcastle and Liverpool at bay.