Bournemouth want Steve Cook to stay until the end of the season but BBC reporter Kris Temple says the club wouldn’t stand in his way if he wanted to leave, amid interest from all of Newcastle United, Watford and QPR.

Cook, 30, has been linked with a host of clubs ahead of January.

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been tipped to bring the centre-back to Newcastle United whilst fresh reports yesterday credited both Watford and QPR with an interest.

Cook is out of contract at the end of the season and Football Insider have said that the Cherries would consider selling him for a cut price next month.

But Temple has now revealed that Bournemouth do in fact want Cook to stick around until the end of his contract, but that they wouldn’t stand in the way of his potential departure next month.

He tweeted yesterday: