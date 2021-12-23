Despite playing for a total of 15 different clubs, Gary Taylor-Fletcher is most famous for his contributions to Blackpool.

He played a total of 215 games during his time at Bloomfield Road before he was eventually lured away by Leicester City in 2013.

When Simon Grayson first signed him back for the Tangerines in 2007, no one could foresee him becoming a cult hero.

Although his record of about one goal every six appearances for the club is underwhelming on the face of it, he was more than a goalscorer.

One of his most important goals for the club came in the 2010 Play-Off final win over Cardiff City at Wembley.

Taylor also spent time at Leyton Orient, Huddersfield Town, Tranmere Rovers, Accrington Stanley and Bangor City.

He retired from the game in June 2019 and even had a brief spell as manager of Llandudno.

But how much do you remember about Taylor-Fletcher’s time at Blackpool?

Find out in the quiz below.