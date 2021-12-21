West Brom goalkeeper Ted Cann is wanted for longer by AFC Telford United.

The non-league side are looking to extend his loan deal, according to Shropshire Star reporter Lewis Cox on Twitter (see tweet below).

AFC Telford hope to extend the loan of young #wba goalkeeper Ted Cann ahead of tmrw's crunch six-pointer at home to third-bottom Guiseley. Initial one month ended on Sat. #bucks can climb two places off bottom, incl. above their visitors, with a win. Huge game. — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) December 20, 2021

Cann, 20, saw his stay with the National League North outfit expire over the weekend.

However, the Bucks are hoping to have him back for evening’s clash against Guiseley.

Read: West Brom striker wanted by League One sides

Loan move

West Brom gave the youngster the green light to link up with Telford last month to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has since enjoyed his time in Shropshire and has done enough to warrant his loan club to want to keep him.

Career to date

Cann started his career on the books at Liverpool but left Anfield at the age of 16.

He was subsequently snapped up by the Baggies and broke into their Under-18s side a couple of years ago.

Cann then burst into the Under-23s and has been the first choice over recent times.

The ‘keeper has also had loan spells away at Worcester City and Yeovil Town to get senior game time.

Read: Released West Brom man signs for new club on a free transfer

Telford situation

AFC Telford are managed by former Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough United and Burton Albion midfielder Paul Carden these days.

They are currently bottom of the National League North after a tough first-half of the season and have won just twice this term.