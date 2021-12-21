Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is looking forward to facing Arsenal this evening.

Sunderland make the long trip down to London tonight for the Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium.

The Black Cats are expected to be backed by an impressive 5,200 fans.

They reached the League Cup final in 2014 and have dreams of doing the same this season.

‘Fantastic’….

Johnson has delivered his verdict on Arsenal, as per his side’s official website:

“I think they’ve been fantastic, having watched them over the last four or five games. I think they’re very fluid, they have a lot of young players and a good model.

“They’ve recovered well from a ropey start to the season, and it’s coming through at the moment as they’ve broken into the top four of the Premier League.

“It’s a great arena to play in on Tuesday night. I think it will be an adequate to big crowd – I’m not sure on exact numbers with the current Covid situation, but I know that Arsenal have priced it well, and our boys are up for it.”

Sunderland situation

Sunderland are in decent form at the moment and are 3rd in League One.

They are two points behind the automatic promotion places but Wigan Athletic ahead of them have a game in-hand.

The North East side are unbeaten in their last seven league games so make the trip to Arsenal in good spirits.

Arsenal situation

The Gunners are 4th in the Premier League and have turned their season around under Mikel Arteta after a tough start.

They are four points ahead of West Ham United in 5th and have their sights firmly set on the Champions League.