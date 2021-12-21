Sheffield United are ‘very close’ to signing young defender Miguel Freckleton, according to reporter Gregor MacGregor on Twitter (see tweet below).

Good local Bristol transfer story here: understand #SheffieldUnited are very close to completing the signing of former SGS and Mangotsfield defender Miguel Freckleton. Former @bristolicadc player too. Only 18 but likely to get a multi year deal; Cardiff were interested too. #sufc — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) December 20, 2021

Sheffield United are poised to tie up a move for the Mangotsfield youngster.

Freckleton, 18, is expected to land a ‘multi year’ deal with the South Yorkshire outfit.

He has been linked with fellow Championship sides Hull City and Cardiff City recently, as per a report by Bristol Live.

However, it appears the Blades have won the chase for his signature.

Story so far

The Bristol-born teenager was on the books of local side Bristol Rovers a few years ago before joining a football programme at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College (SGS) led by former Forest Green Rovers and Leeds United boss Dave Hockaday.

He has recently been playing in the Southern League Division One South & West for Mangotsfield and is on his way to the Football League now to embark on his football career.

What now?

Sheffield United will be hoping to complete the deal as soon as they can with the January transfer window on the horizon.

Freckleton will link up with their youth ranks and it will be interesting to see how he develops over the coming years.

Hull and Cardiff will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements to their academy.

Fulham win

On the pitch, Paul Heckingbottom’s side beat Fulham 1-0 away yesterday to extend their impressive run of form before Christmas.