Ivan Campo joined Bolton in 2002 to play alongside the likes of Jay Jay Okocha and World Cup winning Youri Djorkaeff.

He joined Sam Allardyce’s impressive squad who rose into European Football.

Campo played 172 league games across a six-year spell in the North West, scoring 13 goals and assisting seven from the middle of the park.

He played the majority of his career in the nation of his birth Spain and most notably made 60 appearances for Real Madrid.

The ex-midfielder also has spells with Deportivo Alaves, Valencia, Real Valladolid, Real Mallorca, Ipswich Town and AEK Larnaca.

Campo left a legacy at Bolton and his influence on the club is fondly remembered today.

The Trotters now ply their trade in the third tier of English football under Ian Evatt and will no doubt have plans to one day return to the promised land of the Premier League down the line.

