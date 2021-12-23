The iconic Vinnie Jones played over 200 games for Wimbledon between 1986 and 1998 and was known for his no-nonsense crunching tackles.

Jones, now 56, is arguably the most iconic Wimbledon player of all time and was a key member of the infamous “Crazy Gang.”

The Welsh international central midfielder is best known for his time at Plough Lane.

Winning the FA Cup in 1988 against Liverpool is by far his career highlight. He also developed a “hard man” image in his first spell with the Wombles and is still remembered fondly even today.

After departing the Dons a year later, he went on to have spells at clubs such as Leeds United, Chelsea and Sheffield United before returning to Wimbledon for one last hurrah to finish his playing career in 1998. Since then he has spent his time in Hollywood as an actor.

But how much can you remember about Jones’s time at Wimbledon?

Try the quiz below…