Derby County midfielder Jason Knight is a reported target of West Ham.

ExWhuEmployee revealed earlier this month that West Ham are monitoring Knight, 20, along with fellow Rams players Max Bird and Lee Buchanan.

Knight is a product of the Derby County youth academy and has been an important member of the Rams’ first-team for the past three seasons, with two goals and two assists in his 15 league outings this season.

So what’s the latest on his Derby County future?

Before West Ham links emerged, Derby boss Wayne Rooney said that no player will leave in January without his authority.

It comes amid a crisis time at the club – the Rams remain in administration and without a preferred bidder, though the club’s administrators hope to have a preferred name in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are said to have joined the race to sign Knight and they could potentially offer up a lot of strong competition for hi signature.

And the Hammers might yet turn their attention elsewhere. They’re being linked with a handful of Championship players including West Brom’s Sam Johnstone and Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter, with Spurs midfielder Dele Alli having today been reported as a target of David Moyes’.

That could well push Knight down their January wish list, but given Derby’s ongoing situation it still seems likely that there will be a number of player sales next month.

Up next for the Rams is a home game v West Brom later this month – Rooney’s side sit bottom of the Championship table on four points.