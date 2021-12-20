Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom is impressing out loan in Greece with PAOK, as he netted his sixth goal of the season at the weekend.

Middlesbrough allowed Akpom to leave the Riverside at the start of the campaign after he failed to play his way into then-manager Neil Warnock’s plans.

He arrived at Boro from PAOK last summer, but only found the net five times 40 games for the Teessiders.

However, he returned to his former side this season and has so far scored six in 22 appearances, whilst also registering two assists in that time. However, what is even more impressive is that only 12 of those 22 appearances have been starts.

It is no secret that Middlesbrough are looking at strikers and new boss Chris Wilder is hoping to bring in forwards as early as the January transfer window to boost their promotion hopes.

At present they have Andraz Sporar, Duncan Watmore, Josh Coburn, and Uche Ikpeazu at their disposal. However, Coburn and Ikpeazu have not been given many minutes under Wilder, with the latter expected to depart next month.

They have been linked to Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun of late, as well as Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle.

But does Akpom have a future at Middlesbrough?

It is tough to say. Wilder explained that he is casting his eye over all players at the club. This would also include any players out on loan and so he will undoubtedly be monitoring Akpom’s progress at PAOK.

Wilder wants to play a progressive, front-foot, possession-based style, and Watmore and Sporar have the shirt at the moment.

Akpom doesn’t necessarily offer anything better, nor different to what Boro already have at their disposal. But if he continues his fine form, Wilder may reconsider.