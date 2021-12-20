West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been subject to transfer speculation since the Baggies’ relegation last season.

West Brom dropped back down into the Championship last season and soon after, their star players were being linked with moves away.

Matheus Pereira would secure his exit but Johnstone would remain. He’s since played a key part in West Brom’s season but he remains in the headlines.

So what’s the latest on Sam Johnstone’s West Brom future?

Reports last month revealed that West Brom manager Valerien Ismael was ‘resigned’ to losing Johnstone on a free next summer.

It was said that West Ham and Southampton were leading the race to sign the 28-year-old, with Spurs still being linked.

Since, Ismael has revealed that there is nothing new on Johnstone’s West Brom future despite a new contract offer being table, and the Frenchman said that he’s committed to helping Johnstone play at the highest level possible ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Who’s currently leading the race to sign Johnstone?

West Ham – reports in The Sun on Sunday earlier this month (12.12.21) suggested that the Hammers had ‘moved ahead’ of Spurs in the race to sign the Baggies keeper next month.

It’s been previously reported that West Brom would consider selling Johnstone if an offer in the region of £10million was tabled in the January transfer window.

The Baggies currently sit in 4th-place of the Championship table and Ismael will surely be worried about losing one of his star men next month, amid their bid for promotion.

But the club have a difficult decision to make – do they keep Johnstone until next summer and risk losing him for free, or cash in?

Up next for West Brom is a trip to Derby County later this month.