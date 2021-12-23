Garry Monk featured for Swansea as both a player and manager during their rise through the leagues in English football.

He was a pivotal part of their success and a huge reason they have achieved what they achieved in recent times.

Monk signed for Swansea in 2004 and played for the Swans up until 2014 and later became player-manager.

He joined the Welsh side when they were in League Two and as a manager led them to a round of 32 finish in the Europa League.

Unfortunately, after signing a three year dea ahead of the 2015/16 season, he only lasted until December where a run of one win in 11 Premier League games left the club 15th and him without a job.

Despite this, he is still a huge Swansea legend and the poor end to his reign would never tarnish the success he helped deliver.

