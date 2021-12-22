Sir Bobby Robson managed Ipswich Town between 1969-1982 in a job which ultimately earned him the chance to manage the England national team.

Robson was a huge reason for Ipswich’s past success and was at the helm throughout what was possibly the Tractor Boys’ most successful period to date.

He enjoyed good times in almost every competition they competed in, including both domestically and across Europe winning many competitions for the club and earning himself many personal accolades along the way.

It wasn’t just Ipswich where he made himself a club legend, he enjoyed successful periods in charge of England, Barcelona and eventually Newcastle United which was his final managerial job in football – another one which earned him his own statue outside of St James’ Park.

He is undoubtedly one of the great legends of the game and arguably Ipswich’s biggest ever icon.

