West Brom and Nottingham Forest were, according to reports early this month on Twitter (below) interested in a loan deal for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle. This was a stance supported by The Sun.

Newcastle United are struggling at the moment despite the heavy financial backing coming from their recent Arab takeover. Despite these struggles, Gayle does not appear to be an option for the Toon.

Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle expected to be made available on a loan with an obligation to buy dependent on promotion from the Championship. Both West Brom and Nottingham Forest interested currently | @mcgrathmikehttps://t.co/7ZiMyu52DS pic.twitter.com/ukFlxEfXtc — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 2, 2021

What was the situation then?

Back then, The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath said that 32-year-old Gayle was a player that Newcastle United were willing to loan out. He added that this loan came with an “obligation to buy” that relied on promotion from the Championship.

Of course, Gayle has proved that he can cut it in the Championship. His output at this level cannot be questioned. He has 59 goals and 16 assists in a straight 100 Championship appearances.

These goals have come in his time at Peterborough (13 in 29 games), Newcastle United (23 in 32 games) and West Brom (23 in 39 games). His spell at The Hawthorns came during a loan spell spanning the 2018/19 campaign.

Later, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey added Middlesbrough and Stoke City into the mix of sides pitching in for Gayle. Veysey wrote that sources had told them Boro and Stoke were “keeping close tabs” on Gayle.

What is the situation now?

It is clear to see that veteran frontman Gayle is not considered part of Newcastle United’s Premier League plans. His last appearance was a one-minute run-out against Brighton at the start of November. He has just three appearances and 21 minutes of Premier League action under his belt.

Middlesbrough are said to be in talks to sign two mystery forwards but there is no confirmation that Gayle is one of them. Nothing of substance has been written about Nottingham Forest or Stoke City interest in the Magpies frontman.

Regarding a return to The Hawthorns for Gayle, former Baggies midfielder Carlton Palmer said that he doesn’t think this will happen. In support of this, he cites that Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe still has Gayle in his plans.

With January just around the corner, all eyes will be focused there to see whether Dwight Gayle sings on for another Championship stint.