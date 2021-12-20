QPR have today been linked with a move for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook.

QPR and Watford have joined Newcastle United in the race to sign out of favour Bournemouth defender Cook.

The 30-year-old has featured just three times in the Championship this season. But in more than 10 seasons at the club he’s made nearly 400 appearances in all competitions, winning several promotions.

With QPR in the market for a centre-back ahead of next month, Cook is now being linked and Football Insider say that he could be available for a cut-price next month, with his Bournemouth contract out at the end of this season.

R’s manager Mark Warburton has several injuries in his side, having recently seen fixtures postponed because of a Covid outbreak within his squad.

It’s put a stop to what’s been a fine season so far. January though will be pivotal if they’re to mount a promotion push and Cook could yet be part of their upcoming January transfer plans.

See what these QPR fans have had to say on Twitter about Cook’s links to the club:

Decent signing on loan. Not sure if a centreback is what we desperately need mind, unless MW doesn’t think Dunne us experienced enough? Perhaps we’re bringing in 3-5 players to add depth in general and have a real go at getting automatic. #QPR https://t.co/PF1A7cLjUt — King of Zamunda (@HRHJaffeJoffer) December 20, 2021

Not gonna happen, wouldn’t want him anyway — 🇮🇹 (@27LWab) December 20, 2021

Hes good but I think we need some pace at cb to stop players getting caught out by through balls — Withall (@JRWithall) December 20, 2021

I think he can play everywhere across the back four/five, and was Bournemouth’s best defender when they beat us this year. Could be a replacement for Barbet if he does not sign on. I would be fairly happy with that. — Jo (@Jo_COYRs) December 20, 2021

Absolutely no chance unless dickie is going — melhuish (@ajmelhuish) December 20, 2021

Newcastle and Watford want him too? No chance we can afford — Sonny P (@StacksSonny) December 20, 2021