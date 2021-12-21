Ipswich currently sit 11th in League One and are set to experience the first month under new manager Kieran McKenna.

January has come quick for the new Ipswich boss and the 35-year-old definitely needs some improvements if his club want any chance of reaching the play-offs.

Here we will look at every transfer rumour ahead of January for Ipswich…

Manchester United raid?

With their new boss being heavily familiar with the United academy, this would make sense in a pursuit for youngsters.

It has been reported that defender Teden Mengi is a big target for the Tractor Boys’. However, the young prospect has been a crucial part of Manchester United’s U23s so far this season and it could be a surprise if the Red Devils let him go out on loan to League One next month.

Noam Emeran, Anthony Elanga, Dylan Levitt and Shola Shoretire have also been mentioned as possible signings next month.

Kasey Palmer

As per a recent report from BristolWorld, Ipswich have also been linked with the 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Bristol City who has struggled to get any game time so far this season.

Palmer spent time on loan at Swansea last season, but the report suggests Ipswich may have a hard time convincing Palmer to drop to the third tier.

Christopher Walton recall?

As suggested in a report from The Sun, Walton is set to be recalled back to Brighton and Hove Albion in January in order to sell him to a Championship club before his contract expires in the summer.

Plenty of transfer rumours circulating at Portman Rad ahead of next month. After such a vast summer overhaul though, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ipswich’s January business was limited.