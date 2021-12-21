Sunderland find themselves sitting 3rd in League One and within touching distance of the automatic spots.

However, this has been the case for some time now and in order to make that jump Sunderland will need to use the January transfer window wisely.

Here we will look at all the transfer rumours surrounding Sunderland ahead of the January transfer window…

Georgie Kelly

Football Insider have recently reported that Sunderland, Preston North End and Wigan Athletic are keen on signing Irish striker Georgie Kelly.

Kelly is now a free agent following his 26 goal campaign which saw him become the top scorer in the Republic of Ireland top tier. Sunderland will be looking for someone to help compete with Ross Stewart and in League One, Kelly could be the ideal man.

Frederick Alves

Alves is a talking point which looks to be all but confirmed at the moment on Wearside. He is currently at Sunderland on loan from West Ham, but the 22-year-old centre back is yet to get a good chance of proving himself in a red and white shirt. He has previously admitted being ‘frustrated’ at a lack of game time.

It has been suggested that West Ham could recall Alves in order to progress his development further, which he has not been able to do at Sunderland.

Loan recalls

Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes are two Sunderland men who are currently on loan at League Two clubs. Diamond has eight goal contributions in the league so far this season and with Sunderland’s squad currently quite slim through injuries a recall will definitely be on the radar.

It has been reported the possibility for a recall for both of the young academy products is there and depending on the budget available, it would be a good way to bolster the squad.