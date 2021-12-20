Ipswich Town’s new boss Kieran McKenna has been speaking to the press for the first time today.

Ipswich Town have chosen him as the man to replace Paul Cook.

McKenna, 35, has left his role as a coach at Manchester United to move to Portman Road.

He joins a Tractor Boys’ side who are currently 11th in League One and 10 points off the Play-Offs.

‘I’m sure we will be active’…

Asked about plans for the upcoming January transfer window, he has said, as per the East Anglian Daily Times:



“We’ve had some initial discussions and, to be completely honest, my focus is on the players in the buildings.

“I’m sure we will be active and I’ve handed over some recommendations for players and positions, but we have a deep and talented squad here and my focus will be on setting up the team as well as we can.

“January isn’t far away but we need to maximise everything between now and then.”

Hectic summer

Ipswich made 19 signings over the summer and that has turned out to be Cook’s downfall as the squad have taken a while to gel together.

McKenna joins a side who are littered with quality at League One level but all need to be steered in the right direction.

Plans hinted at

The Northern Irishman has hinted that there may not be too many incomings for Ipswich next month as he wants to work with the players he has right now.

However, that is not to say they won’t be bolstering their ranks at all and it will be interesting to see what happens.

Could McKenna use his contacts at Manchester United to bring in some new additions?