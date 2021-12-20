Swansea City are said to have made an approach to Manchester City regarding young midfielder Tommy Doyle ahead of the January transfer window.

Planet Swans has claimed that Manchester City could opt to recall Doyle from his loan spell with German outfit Hamburg, with a potential Championship loan move lined up.

The report adds that Swansea City have already made contact with the Premier League side over a possible temporary deal for the talented midfielder given his lack of game time in 2.Bundesliga.

Doyle, 20, looks to be a part of Manchester City’s future having already played seven times for the first-team.

However, it seems they want to get some more first-team experience into him first having starred at academy level.

Swansea could be the perfect place for him to further his development. Russell Martin’s possession-based play style complements that of Pep Guardiola’s, so they could be ideal candidates if he is recalled in January.

Amid the speculation regarding a rumoured approach from Swansea, take a look at some of Doyle’s highlights below to get a glimpse of what he can offer…