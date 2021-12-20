Sunderland have revealed they are likely to be without a couple of extra players over the festive period.

Sunderland take on Arsenal in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup tomorrow night and then play four league games in the space of 13 days from Boxing Day.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Arsenal clash, manager Lee Johnson has revealed that German winger Leon Dajaku will under-go an X-ray on the injury that forced him off against Ipswich Town last weekend and whilst he isn’t ruled out, it is unlikely he’ll feature against Arsenal – Chronicle reporter James Hunter tweeted earlier today:

Lee Johnson: #safc have one player ruled out of tomorrow's game at Arsenal due to Covid. Dajaku will have an X-ray on the injury he picked up at the weekend, but seems unlikely to feature at Arsenal. — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) December 20, 2021

With Dajaku finally finding some consistent game time and his performances hugely benefiting from this, it would be a great disappointment if this injury was a lengthy one.

Johnson went onto talk about the recent Covid testing and the Sunderland head coach has announced that one of his players has returned a positive test and will therefore be out until the New Year.

So far it is only the one case however, after much evidence in and around the EFL recently we know this can spread like wildfire and cause multiple fixture cancellations.

Johnson and Sunderland fans alike will be praying this has been contained as much as possible.

It is unknown who the positive test is and it’s likely we won’t find out until tomorrow night when the line-ups are announced, but should it be a regular starter, Sunderland could find themselves in a slightly more disadvantaged position going into this vital period in League One.