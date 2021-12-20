Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for a number of Manchester United talents, one of which is defender Teden Mengi.

The New Times has claimed that Ipswich Town’s new boss Kieran McKenna could look to make the most of his links with Manchester United to bring some of their top talents in on loan in January.

Among the Red Devils youngsters linked with the Tractor Boys is defender Teden Mengi.

The 19-year-old centre-back has already tasted senior football, playing twice for Manchester United’s first-team as well as spending a spell on loan with Derby County last season.

However, the England U20s international has spent the first half of this season with the club’s U23s mainly, a side he captains.

Mengi is highly rated by coaches at Old Trafford, including former coach and new Ipswich boss McKenna, so it may be best for his development to head out on loan in January to pick up more senior experience.

Amid the links with a loan move to Ipswich Town, take a look at Mengi in action below…