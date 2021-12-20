Former Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone has spoken about his time on Wearside and has refused to rule out the possibility of a return.

Mannone held his famous number 25 shirt for the Black Cats between 2013-2017 before being sold following Sunderland’s Premier League relegation.

He began speaking about Sunderland’s recent struggles and how he views it from the outside. He told iNews:

“It breaks my heart to see where Sunderland is now. It gets under your skin when you play for a club like that so it hurts.”

He spent the majority of his time in the North East helping save the club from relegation and he worked with many different managers over his time.

He had a spell under Paulo Di Canio where he was dropped for supposedly being too miserable in training, before having better spells under managers Gus Poyet and Sam Allardyce.

He will always be remembered for winning Sunderland the penalty shootout against Manchester United to reach the final of the Capital One Cup.

He spoke on the following final against Manchester City, which would ultimately end with City winning 3-1 after Sunderland took an early lead, saying:

“When Fabio Borini scored for us, it was like a wall of sound behind me. I had to catch my breath. The adrenaline took over and I thought: ‘This is it’.

The good moments didn’t end there as when Allardyce took over at the helm, Mannone held his form and his position between the sticks keeping out an up-and-coming Jordan Pickford.

As Sunderland take on Arsenal this week and both of Mannone’s former clubs collide, he had this to say:

“It is difficult to go there for Sunderland but every game starts 0-0.”

Mannone was linked with a move back to Sunderland in the summer, but this never materialised.

Mannone has spent the majority of his career in England and admitted he does miss living there and when questioned on whether he’d ever return to Sunderland he responded:

“You never know. If destiny wants me back, I will come back. If it doesn’t ever happen again, I will always be the number one fan of the club.”

