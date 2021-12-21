Sunderland take on Arsenal for the first time since 2017 where both teams met in the Premier League. Now, with Sunderland in League One, they meet in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

Sunderland fans will make the long trip down to London this evening to watch their team face Arsenal.

Sunderland haven’t beat Arsenal since 2012 where they ran out 2-0 winners in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup, a game where now manager Mikel Arteta started in midfield for the Gunners.

Team news

Sunderland will remain without Aiden McGeady, Niall Huggins and Luke O’Nien. Whilst Leon Dajaku is a doubt after being subbed off last weekend and former Tottenham man Dennis Cirkin will be a push for fitness. Lee Johnson has now revealed also that Sunderland will be a man down due to a recent positive Covid case:

Lee Johnson: #safc have one player ruled out of tomorrow's game at Arsenal due to Covid. Dajaku will have an X-ray on the injury he picked up at the weekend, but seems unlikely to feature at Arsenal. — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) December 20, 2021

Predicted XI

Hoffmann (GK)

Wright (C)

Doyle

Flanagan

Hume

Neil

Winchester

Gooch

Broadhead

Pritchard

Stewart

How to watch

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports for UK customers.

The opposition

Arsenal currently sit in 4th-place of the top tier after seemingly finding their feet and putting together an impressive run of games.

Their squad is clearly stronger, however it is unknown whether Arteta will field a full strength 11.

Prediction

We expect Wearsiders to definitely be up for it and it is thought up to 10,000 Sunderland fans will be making the trip.

Given Sunderland’s poor away form and Arsenal’s every growing current standings we can only see this one going one way.

Score prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland