Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said Krystian Bielik is on track to make a return to the squad in mid-to-late January after a long-term absence.

Derby County man Krystian Bielik has endured some torrid luck with injuries during his time on the books at Pride Park.

The former Arsenal man suffered a first ACL injury in January 2020, keeping him out of action until December the same year. He then enjoyed a run back in the side until another ACL injury struck in January of this year.

Bielik has remained on the sidelines since but there have been encouraging signs regarding his recovery and now, Rams boss Wayne Rooney has provided a positive update on the Poland international’s situation.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney revealed that Bielik is on track to return to Derby County’s matchday squad in “mid-to-late January”.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Krystian is on track.

“We are probably looking at around Christmas time for him to be back participating in parts of the training sessions to start with and then integrate him back into the full sessions to get his fitness up, and see where he is from there.

“Hoping probably mid-January, hopefully, that we might see him on the bench or mid-to-late January.”

A welcome boost

Bielik has only managed 34 appearances for the Rams since joining in 2019 because of injury, but fans are well aware of his talents.

Able to feature as a defensive midfielder or centre-back, Rooney will be hoping to get the best out of Bielik as they embark on the remainder of the campaign. The Derby County boss has had to deal with a pretty limited squad, with a host of youngsters coming into the first-team this season, so Bielik’s nearing return will be a positive to take from what has been a difficult time at Pride Park.