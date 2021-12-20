Sheffield United fans will be eagerly anticipating the coming weeks as their team enter a vital period both on and off the pitch.

With the January transfer window round the corner manager Paul Heckingbottom will surely be itching to bolster his squad in an attempt to make a play-off push in the second half of this season.

With so much happening surrounding Sheffield United, here we will look at the week ahead for the Blades…

January priorities

It is in no doubt that Sheffield United need to be active in this upcoming transfer window.

The Sun have reported that both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are in the run-in for signing Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old striker has netted 15 times in just as many games so far this season and looks to be an exciting prospect.

With other teams battling it out to win his signature it is vital Heckingbottom’s side keep up this good run to ensure their best chances of winning his approval.

Wilder signed McBurnie from Swansea whilst at the Blades and he seems to have fallen out of favour currently with only 12 appearances all season, it is possible Wilder will fancy his chances of repeating history once more.

Building momentum

The Blades have currently won three on the bounce and sit just six points off the play-offs. Tonight, they face league leaders Fulham who have drew their past four outings, before turning their focus to a Boxing Day trip to Preston North End.

Avoiding defeat against Fulham and taking all three points on Boxing Day could set Sheffield United up in a great position to push on for the top six in the new year.