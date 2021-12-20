Sheffield Wednesday are said to be among the sides eyeing up a loan move for West Brom forward Rayhaan Tulloch in the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Sheffield Wednesday are among those eyeing the West Brom forward this winter as Valerien Ismael prepares to send the youngster out on loan.

Amid the links with Tulloch, we take a look at three alternatives Darren Moore and co should consider this January…

Dom Telford – Newport County

There are few strikers in the EFL who can say they’ve been more prolific than Newport County’s Dom Telford this season.

The 25-year-old striker has scored 15 goals in 17 games this season, also chipping in with one assist. Telford’s deal at Rodney Parade expires at the end of this season too, so he could be an option worth considering.

Tyler Walker – Coventry City

Former Nottingham Forest starlet Walker has been a prolific goalscorer in both League One and League Two, but he is finding regular game time hard to come by in the Championship.

Given his impressive record in the third and fourth-tiers, Wednesday should consider a loan enquiry for Walker to offer him regular game time away from the Sky Blues.

Dylan Stephenson – Newcastle United

19-year-old striker Stephenson has been a prolific scorer for the Magpies’ U23s this season. He has scored 11 in 16 across all competitions, maintaining a strong goalscoring record for their youth sides.

A loan move away from St. James’ Park could be beneficial for his development, so Sheffield Wednesday should consider a move if the opportunity arises.