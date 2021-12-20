Middlesbrough are currently enjoying a four-game unbeaten run which has seen them rise to 9th in the Championship and within touching distance of the play-offs.

Chris Wilder’s men are clearly currently a force to be reckoned with and with January round the corner it’s no doubt that Chris Wilder will want to reinforce his squad to ensure the best chance of reaching the top six.

Here we will look at the week ahead for Middlesbrough…

Their number one January target?

A report from The Sun revealed that Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is reportedly Wilder’s number one target for this transfer window.

The 20-year-old striker has appeared 15 times this season across all competitions, including twice for the senior squad. Across those games he has netted 15 times and proven himself as a clinical forward.

The report also states that Wilder’s old club Sheffield United are in for Balogun.

It is likely the deal will only be a loan, but regardless it would supply Wilder with the extra firepower they have been missing on some occasion over this campaign.

This one is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Season-defining games…

Middlesbrough’s first festive fixture sees them host Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. Forest are a team who started the season looking destined to get relegated, but since the appointment of Steve Cooper they look likely to reach the top-six.

Only one point separates the two sides and a win for either team could see them rise into the play-offs.

A good run of momentum through this congested period can be crucial to a squad’s hopes of reaching the target come May next year.