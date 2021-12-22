Clint Dempsey goes down as a Fulham legend – the club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer scored some important goals for the club, including that memorable chip against Juventus.

Dempsey joined Fulham in January 2007 and would go onto to be a part of the club’s highest-ever Premier League finish. He was also a used substitute in the 2010 Europa League final.

The American International appeared 141 times for his country which is the fourth in the all-time rankings. He is also Fulham’s third-highest appearance maker in the Premier League with 189, only behind Brede Hangeland (217) and Aaron Hughes (196).

Remembered for the chip against Juventus, Dempsey also scored valuable goals against Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League. He is Fulham’s all-time Premier League top scorer and has held this record since 2012.

Now 38, Dempsey retired from football in 2018 where he ended his career at Seattle Sounders, having made over 400 club appearances he does not only go down as a Fulham legend, but also an American one.

So how much can you remember about his time at Fulham? Try our latest legends quiz below!