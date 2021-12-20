Sunderland are prepping for an incredibly hectic week which will see them travel to Arsenal before turning their focus to the hectic festive period.

Following on from a point away at Ipswich Town and with so much happening on Wearside currently, here we look at the week ahead for Sunderland…

Pursuit of free agents?

At the beginning of the month, manager Lee Johnson when speaking to ChronicleLive, refused to rule out the possibility of delving into the free agent market when looking for some short term cover to fill the gaps in the squad, primarily at full-back.

Since then however, Wearsiders have been pleasantly surprised as Dennis Cirkin and Denver Hume have both returned to training as they look to build their fitness back up following their injuries.

With the two left-backs now seemingly available for selection again and the return of Niall Huggins edging ever closer it is unlikely Sunderland will use the free agent market to reinforce this position, especially with January a matter of days away.

Against all odds…

All of Sunderland’s focus will currently be on tomorrow evening where they make the trip down to London in a bid to upset the odds and beat Arsenal and progress to the sem-ifinal of the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal sit 4th-place in the Premier League at the minute and with Sunderland currently having such a slim squad it is unknown what tactic Johnson will opt for on Tuesday night.

It is the first time the two sides have met since 2017 and with a big game against Doncaster coming up for the visitors, we could also see some names rested.