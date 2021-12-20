Shaun Maloney, formerly of Hull City and Wigan Athletic, has landed his first managerial role with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Hibernian confirmed Shaun Maloney’s appointment on Monday, naming him as their new first-team manager.

Maloney’s appointment comes after the departure of Jack Ross earlier this month. The former Sunderland boss departed Easter Road after a run of seven losses in nine Scottish Premiership games, bringing an end to his time with the club after just over a year.

The appointment comes as Maloney’s first managerial job since announcing his retirement in July 2017 upon his departure from Hull City.

Since then, Maloney has picked up coaching experience at both a club and international level. The 38-year-old linked up with former club Celtic after his retirement, taking up a role as U20s assistant manager before stepping up to the same role with the reserves.

Shortly after taking up the role with Celtic’s Reserves, Maloney joined Roberto Martinez’s coaching staff with the Belgium national team, a post he remained in until today.

Maloney’s playing career

After making his breakthrough with Celtic, Maloney first moved down to England in January 2007 to join Aston Villa. He remained with the club until August 2008 before returning to Celtic Park.

Maloney then returned to England with Wigan Athletic in 2011 and he would go on to spend three-and-a-half years with the Latics. The Scot scored 15 goals and laid on 16 assists in 91 games for the club, heading for a short spell in America with Chicago Fire in January 2015 before joining Hull City later that year.

He would see out the rest of his career with the Tigers, chipping in with two goals and seven assists in 37 games before retiring.