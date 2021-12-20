Carlisle United have entered the chase for Rangers youngster Josh McPake, according to reports.

Rangers starlet Josh McPake enjoyed a successful loan spell with Harrogate Town during the 2020/21 campaign, ultimately landing him a temporary move to League One outfit Morecambe.

However, the young Scot’s time with Stephen Robinson’s side hasn’t gone quite as planned. As a result, he is being lined up with a new loan move to League Two in January, with Hartlepool United, Bradford City and Oldham Athletic all linked.

Now, the Daily Record has claimed that Carlisle United are now sizing up a swoop for McPake.

The report states that the Cumbrians are looking to fend off rival interest for the youngster’s signature as Keith Millen looks to bolster his ranks in the January transfer window.

With the chase for McPake’s services hotting up, it will be interesting to see who can win the battle for his signature.

McPake’s season so far

Across all competitions, the 20-year-old winger has featured only seven times for Morecambe since joining in the summer transfer window.

McPake is yet to conjure up his first goal contribution for the club, though an ankle injury has kept him out of action for much of the season.

Harrogate Town stint

As mentioned earlier, the Coatbridge-born talent made a decent impression in his loan spell with Simon Weaver’s side last season. McPake featured 23 times across all competitions, chipping in with four goals in the process.

Those said to be keen will be hoping McPake can show some of the form he displayed last season as the race for his signature hots up.