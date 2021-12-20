Doncaster Rovers are holding the first interviews for their managerial position today, as per Doncaster Free Press editor Liam Hoden on Twitter (see tweet below).

Not working today but I understand all the first interviews for the Rovers job will be taking place today #drfc — Liam Hoden (@liamhoden) December 20, 2021

Doncaster Rovers are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Richie Wellens.

Gary McSheffrey is currently in charge of the League One side.

The Yorkshire side are hoping to appoint someone before Christmas, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Read: Doncaster Rovers loan pair could head back to parent clubs this winter

Current situation

Whoever takes over at Doncaster will have a tough job on their hands to keep them up this term.

They are 23rd in the league table right and are six points from safety, with only Crewe Alexandra below them.

Names in the frame

The Doncaster Free Press suggested last week that McSheffrey was a strong contender for the full-time role.

The same report also ruled out Graham Coughlan, Paul Cook and Michael Flynn.

Doncaster Rovers comment: Updated five candidates for the job

What next?

Donny are holding interviews today and it will be interesting to see who they eventually choose.

It has been a tough first-half of the campaign and there is no doubt that they will need to strengthen their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

They are scheduled to play Sunderland on 27th December followed by games against Cambridge United and Morecambe over New Year.

Doncaster won their last game in the league 1-0 at home to Shrewsbury.